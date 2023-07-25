Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Receives $3.31 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Elior Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. AlphaValue cut Elior Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Elior Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business and industry, education, and healthcare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hospitality, industrial premises, sales outlets, and agri-food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management services, including reception, mail management, minor maintenance, green areas, etc.

