ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Down 18.7%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Free Report) dropped 18.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

ElringKlinger Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.74.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

