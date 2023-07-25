Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stake Lessened by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Enova International were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 31,319 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 186,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 95,021 shares in the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enova International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enova International Trading Up 2.0 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enova International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Enova International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of ENVA stock opened at $56.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.63, a current ratio of 16.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

