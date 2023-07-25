EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NPO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $137.00 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $83.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

