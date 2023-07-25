EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $117.77. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $97.39 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after buying an additional 537,992,573 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after buying an additional 2,977,408 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.