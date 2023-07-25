EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $50.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.9 %

EPR Properties stock opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

