EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.94.

EPR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.56 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $55.90.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 147.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 914,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,479,000 after purchasing an additional 389,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.