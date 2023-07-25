ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

ESSA stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.27.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 20,766.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 2,577.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4,102.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

