ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
ESSA stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.27.
ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
