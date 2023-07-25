Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

