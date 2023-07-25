Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after acquiring an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,177,000 after acquiring an additional 261,537 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,717,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,198,000 after acquiring an additional 89,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

