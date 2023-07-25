Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $177.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.75. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $171.93 and a 12-month high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after buying an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

