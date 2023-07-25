Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Estée Lauder Companies traded as low as $172.46 and last traded at $173.04, with a volume of 966183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $179.66.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.