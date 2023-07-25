ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

