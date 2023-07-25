Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Ether ETF (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 8.43 and last traded at 8.47. 30,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 18,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.73.

Ether ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.26.

