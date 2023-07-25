European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of ERE.UN stock opened at C$2.90 on Tuesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

