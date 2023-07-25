Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $1.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Evogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVGN opened at $1.12 on Friday. Evogene has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 1,184.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. Research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

