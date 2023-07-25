Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading Up 5.2%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 121,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Up 5.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54.
Institutional Trading of Executive Network Partnering
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,194,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 349,239 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
