F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 846,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 373.3% during the first quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,844,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,621,000 after purchasing an additional 861,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

