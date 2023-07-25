Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Trading Down 4.7%

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 78,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 305,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Femasys Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.66.

Institutional Trading of Femasys

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 68.87% and a negative net margin of 971.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Femasys Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Femasys by 158.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 227,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 139,492 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Femasys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 221,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Femasys by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Femasys by 2,381.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,935 shares in the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys



Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Recommended Stories

