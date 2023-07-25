Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL opened at $13.55 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.