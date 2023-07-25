Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.02. 5,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

