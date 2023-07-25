Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.06 and last traded at $43.02. 5,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 4,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20.
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.
Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
