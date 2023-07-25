Fiera Capital Corp Sells 7,014 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,854 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 213.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,286,600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $132,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,325 shares of company stock worth $8,482,125. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

AMZN opened at $128.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

