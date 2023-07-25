Fifth Third Bancorp Has $854.43 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,963,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 35,591 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $854,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp raised their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $345.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.24. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

