Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

