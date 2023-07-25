Financial Analysis: CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) vs. System1 (NYSE:SST)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA -20.43% -0.09% -0.08% System1 -16.46% -25.95% -11.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 3 0 3.00 System1 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CEVA and System1, as provided by MarketBeat.

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.59%. System1 has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.80%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than CEVA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $128.99 million 4.80 -$23.18 million ($1.14) -23.20 System1 $826.65 million 0.44 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

CEVA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Risk and Volatility

CEVA has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats System1 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, broadband, cellular IoT, and radio access network; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/sound and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for wearables, hearables, and multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

