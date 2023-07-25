Financial Analysis: Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -1,376.83% -110.71% -91.04% Quipt Home Medical 0.86% 1.95% 0.97%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Quipt Home Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Quipt Home Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 127.71%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

5.5% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Quipt Home Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quipt Home Medical has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Quipt Home Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $681,592.00 40.97 -$10.00 million ($0.58) -2.74 Quipt Home Medical $139.86 million 1.55 $4.84 million $0.04 129.03

Quipt Home Medical has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quipt Home Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company also provides bariatric equipment, bathroom safety products, bilevel positive airway pressure, canes/crutches, continuous positive airway pressure, CPAP masks and accessories, hospital beds, humidifiers, nebulizers and compressors, oxygen concentrators, patient lifts, walkers, wheelchairs, and products for wound care. In addition, it offers ventilators; home-based sleep apnea and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease treatments; home-based healthcare logistics and services; medical supplies, medical equipment, mobility equipment, and respiratory equipment; and CPAP and BiPAP units, ventilation equipment and aids, daily and ambulatory aides, and equipment solutions, as well as home and hospital delivery, and oxygen therapy services. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

