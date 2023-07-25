Financial Analysis: Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) and The Competition

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Advertising agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -9.06% -10.63% -1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -34.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.86 billion $93.96 million 1,753.87

Volatility and Risk

Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stran & Company, Inc. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 272 1534 2500 35 2.53

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 230.88%. As a group, “Advertising agencies” companies have a potential upside of 127.41%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Advertising agencies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

