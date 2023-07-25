Financial Contrast: carsales.com (CSXXY) and The Competition

carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare carsales.com to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of carsales.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares carsales.com and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio carsales.com N/A N/A 96.85 carsales.com Competitors $2.82 billion $917.81 million -160.25

Profitability

carsales.com’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than carsales.com. carsales.com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares carsales.com and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets carsales.com N/A N/A N/A carsales.com Competitors -9.18% -9.95% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for carsales.com and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score carsales.com 0 1 2 0 2.67 carsales.com Competitors 329 1078 1637 32 2.45

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 74.07%. Given carsales.com’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe carsales.com has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

carsales.com rivals beat carsales.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About carsales.com

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; Americas; and Asia segments. The Online Advertising Services segment offers classified advertising that allows private and dealer customers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; products, including subscriptions, lead fees, listing fees, and priority placement services; and display advertising services, such as placing advertisements on carsales network websites for corporate customers comprising automotive manufacturers and finance companies. The Data, Research and Services segment offers software as a service, research and reporting, valuation, appraisals, and website development and hosting services, as well as photography services. The Carsales Investments segment holds investment in consumer and wholesale tyre markets, as well as provides mobility and vehicle inspection services. The Americas segment operates digital non-automotive marketplaces. The Asia segment is involved in digital automotive classified business, as well as provides automotive data and advertising services. carsales.com Ltd was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

