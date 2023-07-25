Financial Contrast: Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) and Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF)

Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Magellan Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and Draganfly’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A $0.95 6.50 Draganfly $4.27 million 11.16 -$21.27 million ($0.62) -1.77

Profitability

Magellan Aerospace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Draganfly. Draganfly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magellan Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Magellan Aerospace and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Aerospace N/A N/A N/A Draganfly -389.59% -149.47% -130.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Magellan Aerospace and Draganfly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Aerospace 0 0 1 0 3.00 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magellan Aerospace currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.25%. Draganfly has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 218.18%. Given Draganfly’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Draganfly is more favorable than Magellan Aerospace.

Summary

Magellan Aerospace beats Draganfly on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts. The company also designs, engineers, and manufactures assemblies and components, such as stage rocket motors, solid propellant rocket motors, and rocket weapon systems; wire strike protection systems for helicopter safety; space solutions, including small satellite bus platforms, satellite subsystem equipment, as well as offers services for satellite assembly, integration, and testing; and aluminum and magnesium alloy sand castings, such as engine mounted accessory gearbox housings, helicopter power transmission housings, auxiliary power unit inlet and gearbox housings, engine front inlet and intermediate cases, engine front frames and fan cases, pump and accessory drive housings, and environmental control housings. In addition, the company offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul for various engine and components, as well as lifecycle management services to logistics, fleet management, and engineering services. Magellan Aerospace Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

