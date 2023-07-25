Financial Contrast: Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) versus Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) and Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Drax Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $3.92 billion 1.47 $1.50 billion ($0.53) -60.54 Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -26.73

Brookfield Renewable has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drax Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brookfield Renewable pays out -254.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brookfield Renewable has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

66.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Drax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Drax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable 5.75% 1.88% 0.67% Drax Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Drax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 2 0 3.00 Drax Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Brookfield Renewable presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.02%. Drax Group has a consensus price target of $878.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11,024.47%. Given Drax Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Drax Group is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable beats Drax Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station with an installed capacity of 3,906 megawatts (MW) located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 MW located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland. It also owns and operates Daldowie fuel plant that processes sludge, a plant that converts it into dry low-odour fuel pellets. In addition, the company manufactures and sells compressed wood pellets; and supplies renewable electricity. Drax Group plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Selby, the United Kingdom.

