Financial Gravity Companies (NASDAQ:FGCO) Shares Up 9.4%

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGCO – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 6,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 25,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Financial Gravity Companies Stock Up 9.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Financial Gravity Companies

(Get Free Report)

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity Companies, Inc was founded in 2005 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Gravity Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Gravity Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.