Financial Review: Ratos AB (publ) (RTOBF) and Its Peers

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,202 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Ratos AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ratos AB (publ) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ratos AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.00 Ratos AB (publ) Competitors $254.05 million $19.80 million -7.68

Ratos AB (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ratos AB (publ). Ratos AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ratos AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Ratos AB (publ) Competitors 366.31% 7.33% 4.84%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Ratos AB (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ratos AB (publ) and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ratos AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ratos AB (publ) Competitors 1041 4530 5954 82 2.44

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 75.03%. Given Ratos AB (publ)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ratos AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Ratos AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ratos AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.3%. Ratos AB (publ) pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 1,071.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ratos AB (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ratos AB (publ) peers beat Ratos AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies. The firm invests in industry, construction and services, consumer, and technology sectors. The firm typically invests in the Nordic region, with focus on Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway. It seeks to invest in companies with equity investments between SEK250 million ($29.66 million) and SEK5000 million ($762.77 million), sales value between SEK300 million ($45.77 million) and SEK5000 million (762.77 million) and EBITDA greater than SEK50 million ($5.15 million). The firm prefers minority and majority stakes. The firm prefers to be the principal owner with a minimum holding of at least 20 percent and also seeks a board seat. It prefers to hold its investment between five to ten years. It invests through its own balance sheet and bank loans. Ratos AB (publ) was founded in 1934 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

