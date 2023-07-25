Financial Survey: CLS Holdings USA (CLSH) versus Its Rivals

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) is one of 224 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CLS Holdings USA to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CLS Holdings USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLS Holdings USA N/A N/A N/A CLS Holdings USA Competitors -54.88% -383.88% -9.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CLS Holdings USA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLS Holdings USA 0 0 0 0 N/A CLS Holdings USA Competitors 141 985 1627 18 2.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CLS Holdings USA presently has a consensus price target of $205.00, indicating a potential upside of 303,154.44%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 24.12%. Given CLS Holdings USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CLS Holdings USA is more favorable than its peers.

21.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLS Holdings USA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CLS Holdings USA N/A N/A -27.58 CLS Holdings USA Competitors $880.50 million -$1.10 million 186.27

CLS Holdings USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CLS Holdings USA. CLS Holdings USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc., a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators. In addition, it provides consulting services to cannabis-related businesses comprising growers, dispensaries, and laboratories; and toll processing services. The company offers its products under Oasis Cannabis and City Trees brand names. Its concentrates are used for pharmaceutical and other purposes. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

