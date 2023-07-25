Financial Survey: Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HKMPY) & Its Competitors

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hikma Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors -54.88% -383.88% -9.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A 17.36 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors $880.50 million -$1.10 million 186.27

Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Hikma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals Competitors 141 985 1627 18 2.55

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hikma Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hikma Pharmaceuticals peers beat Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

