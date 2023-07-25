Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 367,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 265% from the average daily volume of 100,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital lowered shares of Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Fire & Flower Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower ( TSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fire & Flower had a negative net margin of 57.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.55%. The business had revenue of C$43.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

