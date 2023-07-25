First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 3,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,189. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,322 shares of company stock valued at $189,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Busey

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.