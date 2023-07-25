First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.34 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

GOOGL opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

