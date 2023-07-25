Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 5,020 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $135,389.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,934 shares of company stock valued at $14,136,703 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

