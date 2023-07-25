Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Flexsteel Industries
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flexsteel Industries
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.