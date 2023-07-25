Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $104.24 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.72 million. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 72,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

