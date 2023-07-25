Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Trading Down 3%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.83. 116,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 59,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUX. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Flux Power Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 68.63% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $26,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,402,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,962,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLUX. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

