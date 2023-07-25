Fosun International Ltd Has $4.34 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.10 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $444.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.20.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

