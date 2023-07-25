Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $196,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,996,332 in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 455,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.