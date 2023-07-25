Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $91.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $196,647.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $116,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,654.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,040 shares of company stock worth $3,996,332 over the last three months. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 98.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.