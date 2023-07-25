fuboTV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 43,404 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 51% compared to the typical volume of 28,680 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $324.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

