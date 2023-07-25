Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,974 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,065 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,379,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after buying an additional 1,232,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,285,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,457,000 after buying an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,117,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,457,000 after buying an additional 1,149,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after buying an additional 731,995 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $117,651.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,440.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark R. Mccollom bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,439.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fulton Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

FULT opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.