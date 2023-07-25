G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) were up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 26,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

G6 Materials Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58.

G6 Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.