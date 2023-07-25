G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) were up 18.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 26,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 68,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
G6 Materials Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58.
G6 Materials Company Profile
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than G6 Materials
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.