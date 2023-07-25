GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Head to Head Comparison

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charles Schwab and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles Schwab $20.77 billion 5.67 $7.18 billion $3.43 19.41 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.91 $65.56 million $2.47 7.89

Profitability

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles Schwab, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Charles Schwab and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles Schwab 33.15% 27.81% 1.35% GAMCO Investors 25.70% 48.30% 29.09%

Dividends

Charles Schwab pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Charles Schwab pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Charles Schwab has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Charles Schwab has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Charles Schwab and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles Schwab 2 2 13 0 2.65 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charles Schwab presently has a consensus target price of $71.91, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. Given Charles Schwab’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Charles Schwab is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats GAMCO Investors on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It offers brokerage accounts with equity and fixed income trading, margin lending, options trading, futures and forex trading, and cash management capabilities, including certificates of deposit; third-party mutual funds through the Mutual Fund Marketplace and Mutual Fund OneSource service, as well as mutual fund trading and clearing services to broker-dealers; exchange-traded funds; advisory solutions for managed portfolios, separately managed accounts, customized personal advice for tailored portfolios, specialized planning, and full-time portfolio management; banking products comprising checking and savings accounts, first lien residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and pledged asset lines; and trust custody services, personal trust reporting services, and administrative trustee services. It also provides digital retirement calculators; integrated web-, mobile-, and software-based trading platforms, real-time market data, options trading, premium research, and multi-channel access; self-service education and support tools; online research and analysis tools; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retirement plan services. The Company operates domestic branch offices in 48 states and the District of Columbia, as well as locations in Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The Charles Schwab Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

