GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,489,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $4,102,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

