GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GasLog Partners Price Performance
GasLog Partners stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.35. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $99.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.76 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers provides LNG transportation services worldwide. As of February 28, 2023, it operated a fleet of 14 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GasLog Partners
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.