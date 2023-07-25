Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Generac by 38.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Generac by 93.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Generac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.09.

Generac Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $282.62. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Generac’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,382,713.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

