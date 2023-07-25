Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 0.4%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 19,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 51,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genfit from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Genfit Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit

About Genfit

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 561.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 149,080 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 29.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

