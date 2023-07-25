Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 0.4%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 19,051 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 51,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GNFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genfit from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
Genfit Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genfit
About Genfit
Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.
Featured Articles
